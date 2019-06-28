NC principal accused of sending nude pics to student, prompting investigation

North Carolina officials are investigating claims a principal had a “romantic relationship” with a student, media outlets report. Tri-City Herald

A North Carolina school district is investigating a claim that a principal had a “romantic relationship” with a student he approached on Grindr, a dating app for gay men, media outlets report.

Tony Worley, 56, resigned this week from his job at Lincolnton High School after an allegation surfaced that he used SnapChat to send the high-schooler nude photos of a former student, the Lincoln Times-News reports.

“He said Worley shared a picture and tried to convince the accuser to show more of himself,” WSOC reports.





Lincolnton police are investigating, and charges against Worley are pending, Spectrum News reported.

Police got search warrants for Worley’s home and cars, according to the Lincoln Times-News. They also got permission to search his office, where he is accused of being alone with male students and “where messages and photos were sent, received or taken,” the newspaper reported.

The Lincolnton High School student said Worley in April first used Grindr to reach out to him, and their communications became sexual, according to search warrants obtained by WCNC and other media outlets.

School officials are also looking into the allegation, according to WCNC.

By stepping down from his job, Worley “surrendered any and all professional licenses to be a teacher or school administrator,” WSOC reported.

