Man attacks ex-girlfriend with machete, hides in vacant house, NC cops say

Santos Anselmo was charged with two counts of attempted murder after he was accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend and trying to attack another person with a machete. Pitt County Detention Center

A North Carolina man who sent his ex-girlfriend to the hospital after attacking her and another person with a machete was charged with attempted murder after he was found hiding in an abandoned house, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a domestic dispute call at a Farmville home Sunday night and found a woman with cuts all over her body, WCTI reported.

Police said she and another person were assaulted by Santos Anselmo, who wielded a machete, according to WITN.

The Sheriff’s Office said the woman was taken to an area hospital, the Daily Reflector reported. Information on her condition was unavailable.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

Before deputies arrived, the 51-year-old Anselmo sped away in a vehicle that was found abandoned and wrecked near his Stantonsburg home, per WNCT.

The search for Anselmo continued into the following day, when he was found hiding in a vacant Greene County home, according to the Daily Reflector.

Anselmo was hurt in the crash, and he was taken to an area hospital to treat the injuries, according to WCTI.

Upon his release Tuesday, Anselmo was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center, where his bail was set at $2 million combined on two charges of attempted murder, jail records show.

SHARE COPY LINK Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline.