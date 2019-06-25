National
Toddler vanished from bed in middle of night, Virginia mom says as search intensifies
Hampton VA police still looking for missing 2-year-old boy from Buckroe beach area
A mother in Virginia told police that the last time she saw 2-year-old Noah Tomlin, he was in bed at about 1 a.m., according to the Hampton police chief.
The FBI and Virginia State Police joined the search to help with the investigation, Police Chief Terry Sult said.
“We’re turning over every stone,” he said in a video shared by the department on social media.
He said the mother called police at 11:35 a.m. Monday and reported the toddler missing from a mobile home park near Norfolk, Virginia.
“We are going to do everything we can to bring the child home safely,” he said.
“We’re considering everything from the child just walking away,” Sult said, “all the way up to foul play. We are looking at all potential possibilities.”
“We are not ruling anything out until we find the child,” he said, without going into details about the investigation.
Police said they are putting every resource they have into finding Noah. “If you have any information please come forward to police,” the department asked on Twitter.
“We’re going to take it as worst case,” Sult said, “and hope for the best case.”
Comments