Bear strolling down North Carolina coastal road gets a police escort, video shows
Police in Currituck County hit the blue light as they followed a young black bear down a two-lane road near the North Carolina coast.
Officers did not pull over the meandering bear, at least not in the video posted to Facebook.
“How often does a bear get a police escort? Only in Currituck,” Nicole Hines wrote on the Facebook video she shared.
Hines said she was on the road out to Church Island, a rural coastal community in the far northeast corner of the state, near Elizabeth City and just over the sound from the Outer Banks.
Church Island is near the North River Game Land, which has a state black bear sanctuary close to where Hines says she took the video.
