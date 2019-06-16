Shark attack sends 8-year-old boy to hospital, NC officials say

Scared of sharks? Here are 7 tips to reduce your chances of getting bit The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim. Just in case, and to hopefully ease your mind, here are a few tips from the International Shark Attack File to reduce your chances of getting bit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim. Just in case, and to hopefully ease your mind, here are a few tips from the International Shark Attack File to reduce your chances of getting bit.

An 8-year-old boy was taken to a North Carolina hospital Sunday after he was attacked by a shark, Bald Head Island officials said.

EMS responded to a call about a shark bite at about 4 p.m., WECT reported.

The boy was in the ocean when the shark grabbed him by the leg, causing multiple puncture wounds, per Spectrum News.

The Bald Head Island ferry took the boy to an area hospital, where he’s expected to fully recover, according to WTVD.

This is the third reported shark attack along the North Carolina shore this year.

On June 10 a 19-year-old was injured by what town officials called a “marine” animal bite on his foot off the beach in Ocean Isle, McClatchy reported. His father said surgery closed about 10 inches of wounds, and “a full recovery” is expected.

Seventeen-year-old Paige Winter lost most of her leg after a shark attack at Fort Macon State Park on June 2, according to McClatchy.

According to a University of Florida study in 2017, there was an average of two to three shark attacks per year for the previous 14 years in North Carolina, which has not had a fatal attack since 2001, the News & Observer reported.

In 2018, there were three reported cases of unprovoked shark attacks in North Carolina, the same number as in South Carolina, the University of Florida study showed.

The risk of being killed in a shark attack is 1-in-3,748,067, according to the study, meaning there are better chances of dying of the flu, drowning, lightning strikes or train crashes among other possibilities.





