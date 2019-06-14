Black man says white coworkers hung noose, urinated on his chair at Boeing, suit says

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner coming off the factory floor in North Charleston, South Carolina. Boeing

At Boeing’s plant in North Charleston where employees found a noose hanging earlier this year, one employee says the company knew about “an atmosphere of racial hostility and harassment towards African Americans,” according to a federal lawsuit filed last week.

Curtis Anthony says he worked at the South Carolina plant for eight years and complained several times about racism in the unit where he had been assigned since 2017, the lawsuit says.

Anthony, who is black, says white coworkers urinated on his desk and in his seat “numerous times” and used a racial slur daily, according to the court filing. When he complained about the harassment and racism, Anthony says he was moved to a different unit that did not have air conditioning.





The racism at the plant attracted international headlines when, earlier this year, Anthony says he found a noose hanging above his desk, according to the lawsuit.

In a statement to McClatchy, Boeing said, “most of Mr. Anthony’s allegations were never brought to the attention of management, giving the company no opportunity to investigate these claims. The single issue he did raise was dealt with promptly and in a fair manner.”

Boeing says it fired the employee who hung the noose, The State reports, in the sprawling factory where the company assembles the 787 Dreamliner.

Anthony had to twice take medical leave because of the effects of the racist environment in the plant, the lawsuit says.

In a statement, Boeing said, “While Mr. Anthony is a valued Boeing South Carolina teammate, there is no validity to his allegations.”

Donald Gist, a lawyer in Columbia, South Carolina, is representing Anthony in the federal lawsuit.

Anthony remains a Boeing employee, but is currently out on family medical leave, according to the suit.

