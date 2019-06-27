The Supreme Court won’t overturn NC’s congressional maps. Will lawmakers act?

Rep. David Lewis comments on Supreme Court ruling Rep. David Lewis of Dunn, N.C. addresses the Supreme Court ruling on gerrymandering and says he is open to discussions about drawing the next maps for 2021 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rep. David Lewis of Dunn, N.C. addresses the Supreme Court ruling on gerrymandering and says he is open to discussions about drawing the next maps for 2021

North Carolina won’t have to draw new congressional districts for the 2020 elections after the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a high-profile legal loss for the state’s Democrats and for anti-gerrymandering advocates across the country.





The court’s 5-4 decision was published Thursday. A lower court had previously ruled that North Carolina’s Republican-led state legislature violated the U.S. Constitution when it drew the lines for the state’s 13 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, by gerrymandering them to artificially inflate the power of Republican voters and diminish the power of Democratic voters.

But the Supreme Court disagreed and overturned the lower court’s ruling. The justices ruled that partisan gerrymandering is simply beyond the scope of the federal courts’ authority to judge. They split along ideological lines, with the court’s five conservative-leaning judges voting in the majority and the four liberal-leaning justices voting in the minority.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote the majority opinion in the case, wrote that “excessive partisanship in districting leads to results that reasonably seem unjust,” and also cited a previous ruling calling it “incompatible with democratic principles.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But he said it’s not up to the Supreme Court to put an end to it.

Roberts said any efforts to stop or lessen the impacts of partisan gerrymandering should be left up to Congress or state legislatures, and to have the courts step in instead would be “an unprecedented expansion of judicial power.”

Divided court

But Justice Elena Kagan, who wrote the dissenting opinion, wrote that gerrymandering is “anti-democratic in the most profound sense” because it deprives people of the ability to fully choose who represents them. She said the Supreme Court absolutely has the power to weigh in on the issue, and she expressed “deep sadness” that the conservative majority chose not to.

“Of all times to abandon the Court’s duty to declare the law, this was not the one,” she wrote. “The practices challenged in these cases imperil our system of government. Part of the Court’s role in that system is to defend its foundations. None is more important than free and fair elections.”





Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Ruth Bader Ginsburg joined Kagan, while Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas formed the majority with Roberts.

SHARE COPY LINK Federal judges recently ruled that Republicans unconstitutionally gerrymandered two North Carolina congressional districts by race. But redrawing districts to benefit the political party in power is nothing new and has been going on for years.

Lopsided results

North Carolina Republicans hold a 10-3 advantage in the U.S. House of Representatives even though the statewide vote was only narrowly in favor of Republican candidates.

In addition to allowing the North Carolina maps, the justices also upheld maps from Maryland where the situation was the opposite: Democrats there hold a 7-1 majority in the House, which is similarly lopsided compared to their overall share of the statewide vote.

Locally, reactions to the ruling were divided. Many Republican supporters celebrated the ruling on social media, and in a news conference Thursday morning, Republican Rep. David Lewis of Harnett County — a key architect of the maps and other voting legislation in North Carolina — said “this is a complete vindication of our state.”

Rep. David Lewis of Dunn, N.C. addresses the Supreme Court ruling on gerrymandering during a press conference on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the General Assembly in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

State Sen. Jeff Jackson, a Democrat from Charlotte, wrote on Twitter that the ruling “will go down as one of the worst and most destructive decisions in the history of the court.”





“For the Republican legislators in NC who are cheering, go talk to the Republican legislators in Maryland who are mortified,” Jackson wrote in another tweet. “Then maybe you’ll see this is about basic freedom and not temporary advantage.”

Another lawsuit

One of the groups that sued over North Carolina’s political maps was Common Cause, and the head of its North Carolina branch, Bob Phillips, said the ruling’s victims were North Carolina voters who “do not have a voice in Washington because a narrow majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has condoned an abusive partisan gerrymander.”

But he also pointed to a separate lawsuit, in the state court system, that’s challenging the constitutionality of the lines used to elect members of the North Carolina General Assembly. Thursday’s ruling doesn’t necessarily mean the state-level case will have the same outcome.

Lewis used his press conference to call for that lawsuit to be dismissed, but that appears unlikely to happen.

“We are confident that justice will prevail in the North Carolina courts,” Phillips said. “And we will continue to work with state lawmakers to reform our broken redistricting system that has left far too many without a voice in Raleigh.”

Common Cause of North Carolina staff member Brent Laurenz, right, reacts after reading the Supreme Court’s decision on gerrymandering at the Common Cause office on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, N.C. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Calls for the legislature to act

There were other calls to action, as well.

John Hood, the board chairman of the conservative John Locke Foundation think tank in Raleigh, said people should heed Roberts’ ruling and start working on reforms at the legislature.

“Now that the US Supreme Court has clearly identified redistricting reform as a realm for state action, it’s time for North Carolina to proceed on its own — instituting constraints on redistricting via constitutional amendment,” he said.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers filed a bill earlier this year to do exactly that. It’s called the FAIR Act, or House Bill 140. If approved, it would allow voters in 2020 to decide whether to reform the state’s redistricting laws to reduce political influence over the process.

However, despite support from members of both parties within the legislature as well as from notable figures like Republican megadonor Art Pope and former UNC System President Tom Ross, the proposal for the constitutional amendment has so far gained no traction at the legislature.

But Mary Wills Bode, the executive director of North Carolinians for Redistricting Reform, said she’s not concerned and thinks that now, debate on the issue will start to heat up.

“Everyone was watching for this decision, how this was going to end up,” she said in an interview Thursday. “And now that we know we can move forward and continue to have discussions for what a viable option for North Carolina would look like. We need a permanent fix.”

The timing is important because there will be another round of redistricting in 2021, after the results of the 2020 Census are published.





“Now is the time,” Bode said. “We would love to see a step in the right direction to bring reform to North Carolina for this next redistricting session ... so we don’t end up with another decade of litigation back and forth.”

The amendment proposal is one of several ideas for redistricting reform that have been filed at the legislature this year, none of which have moved forward. But Lewis, in his press conference, said he’d be willing to debate some of the proposals.

“We are open to anything that is an improvement in the process,” he said. “I’ve been very willing to talk about ideas to do a better job in producing maps. I will just say that there are many different options out there. I know there are at least 3 different bills that have filed and there’s not even agreement among those bills.”

Some want Congress to step in

There’s also a push to take politics out of redistricting nationally, although like the North Carolina effort, it has stalled.

The Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed a wide-ranging elections and ethics reform bill in March that included a provision to require nonpartisan redistricting, although the Republican-controlled Senate has not taken it up.

Democratic Rep. David Price, who represents much of the Triangle in Congress, also sponsored a separate, more focused bill that only deals with redistricting reform, and not the multitude of topics in that other bill. He said in a press release Thursday that Congress should consider it.

“While today’s ruling is discouraging, it puts the ball squarely in our court,” Price said. “Congress, state legislatures, and concerned citizens should redouble our efforts to restore our democracy and return power to the people.”