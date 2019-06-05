Fugitive accidentally makes the worst butt-dial ever — to 911, NC deputies say

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office posted Wednesday that a suspect got himself caught when he “butt dialed” 911. Facebook screenshot

A wanted man’s buttocks is being credited with getting him caught in western North Carolina, after he accidentally “butt-dialed” 911, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, identified only as Justin, was being actively hunted for grand theft auto when the call was placed, according to a pun-filled sheriff’s office Facebook post. (He’s now in “Gluteus Maximus Security,” the post says.)

Polk County is about 100 miles west of Charlotte, on the South Carolina state line.

“Deputies were looking for Justin, but not having much luck finding him,” the sheriff’s office said. “But then came a big break. Call it fate, call it kismet, call it destiny, call it Karma. Or call it Justin’s backside (can we say “butt” on Facebook?).....Justin’s phone accidentally dialed 9-1-1…a butt-dial, as they say.”

Deputies say they traced the call, believing someone might be in distress.

“Everything was alright. Although Justin may have had a different opinion on that,” says the department’s post. “One of the deputies who showed up on scene happened to have a warrant for Justin on hand, because she had been looking everywhere for him. Justin made it easy-peasy. Thank you Justin.”

His arrest apparently so tickled the department that it also posted a cartoon of Justin’s rear end making the 911 call. However, instead of Justin, it used a stand-in photo of model-turned-actor Jensen Ackles (“Supernatural”), which seemed to get even more attention on social media from his legions of fans.

A series of comical hash tags were also attached to the Facebook post, including: “#JustinsKeisterIsNotEligibleForACrimeStoppersReward” and “#PutHimInGluteusMaximusSecurity.”

Dozens of commenters on Facebook added gags and puns of their own.

“The Lord works in mysterious ways,” posted Diana Maldonado on the department’s Facebook page.

“Guess you could say he has already made his one phone call...,” added Katie Evans.