A drunk Keys tourist fired at 3 neighbors, police say. One bullet sailed through a cap

A 60-year-old tourist was jailed Monday night on attempted murder charges after police said he drunkenly fired five times at three men on Big Pine Key.

No injuries were reported, but there was one close call.

One bullet went through a baseball cap worn by one of the victims, “narrowly missing his head,” said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricky Neil Orallo of Biloxi, Mississippi, was arrested on three charges of attempted murder along with charges of discharging a firearm in a public or residential area, discharging a firearm while intoxicated, burglary of a conveyance and criminal mischief.

His jail photograph was not available Tuesday afternoon but records show he was being held without bond.

Orallo opened fire at the men after he had been caught rifling through one’s work truck while the men were out at dinner, police reported.

At 9:41 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired at 30830 Watson Rd.

Orallo had been staying in a duplex with his girlfriend. Next door were tenants who had just moved in: Jesse Thomas Dowling, 41, Leslie Howard Lambert, 55 Kevin Christopher Daly, 29, and Dekorte Montez Paulk, 37.

Paulk, Lambert and Daly are the victims in the shooting. All are construction workers from West Palm Beach who are in the Florida Keys for a job.

The workers returned home from dinner to find Orallo sitting — without the owner’s permission — in one man’s truck, a Chevrolet Tahoe, parked near the construction workers’ side of the duplex, police said.

Orallo was going through the center console when confronted by the men, who said they never touched Orallo.

Linhardt said, “According to the workers, Orallo got in and out of the SUV several times, but was so intoxicated that he fell several times. The workers stated the confrontation was never physical. Orallo then went inside his side of the duplex.”

About 10 minutes later, Orallo returned holding a 9mm Glock pistol and began firing in the direction of Daly, Lambert and Paulk, who were now standing near another work vehicle, a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup.

Orallo reportedly fired five times, with bullets shattering a window on the Dodge truck.

Dowling was behind the duplex at the time of the shooting.

One bullet went through Daly’s cap.

Five 9mm bullet casings were later found in the area by detectives.





Orallo’s girlfriend — who also appeared to be intoxicated — told police she noticed her Glock handgun was missing from the nightstand in their bedroom and she had confronted Orallo about it. She told police Orallo went outside and she heard a loud, “pow.” sound.

She added that Orallo returned and said he was probably going to jail.

No gun was not found.

A Key West Police K9 Unit responded and the K9 alerted to the canal behind the duplex. The sheriff’s office dive team is still searching for the gun.

Orallo was taken to the Stock Island Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation, Linhardt said.