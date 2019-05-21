Florida man spanks laughing 17-year-old with a belt, then Tases him, deputies say

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme

A Florida man was arrested this week after a 17-year-old boy told deputies the man spanked him with a belt — then used a Taser on him because the spanking just made the teen laugh, according to local authorities.

Waren Gibson, a 50-year-old Land O’ Lakes man, was arrested on Monday evening and taken to the city jail on child abuse charges, according to a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Gibson admitted to authorities that he had tried to discipline the teenager on or around May 9 “by spanking him with the belt multiple times, first on his buttocks area,” the report said.

But the teenager “just laughed at him,” deputies said.

Gibson said he next “used the Taser because the belt did not work,” according to the report. Deputies described the weapon as a “cane” Taser.

The teenager told deputies the man “used the Taser one time for two short seconds, on the inside of his left thigh, over his shorts,” according to the arrest report.

Gibson said neither form of punishment left a mark on the child, according to the report, and authorities said they “did not observe any injuries on the victim at this time.”

The victim also said “he did not have any marks from the belt or the Taser,” the report said.

The charge Gibson faces is a felony, according to the arrest report.

Online jail records did not say if Gibson was still in custody on Tuesday, and the Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.