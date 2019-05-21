What happens when a snake gets into a power substation? 10,000 people lose power in NC

As temperatures rise snake sightings may rise too Snakes, like the non-venomous black rat snake, are just looking for food. Don't try to pick them up and don't harm them. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Snakes, like the non-venomous black rat snake, are just looking for food. Don't try to pick them up and don't harm them.

About 10,000 people in downtown Fayetteville, North Carolina, lost power Tuesday morning when a snake got into a power substation, the city’s Public Works Commission said on Facebook.

“Outage caused by snake in a substation. 10,000 customer(s) who were out have been restored. Power restored as of 10:45 a.m.,” the commission said.

The commission did not give the condition of the snake.

The city’s Public Works Commission is the electrical utility for Fayetteville, and most of the electricity comes from Duke Energy, the Fayetteville Observer reports.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The outage started about 10:20 a.m. and was fixed by 10:45, the commission said.

SHARE COPY LINK CalMatters and the Sacramento Bee look at the challenges to the frayed complex power grid of stations, lines and transformers keeping the lights on for millions of Californians who mostly take it for granted.