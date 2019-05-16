National
Ric Flair hospitalized, but family disputes report that it was a ‘medical emergency’
Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death
Wrestling legend Ric Flair was hospitalized in Atlanta Thursday with a “very serious” medical issue according to TMZ Sports, but other sources are disputing that dramatic interpretation.
Sean Ross Sapp, managing editor of Fightful.com, quotes Flair’s son-in-law Conrad Thompson saying the “situation is not as grave or serious as TMZ makes it out.”
Thompson says Flair was actually in the hospital for a “planned procedure” the wrestler wanted done before his appearance at the “Starrcast” convention in Las Vegas next week, according to Sapp.
Flair lives near Atlanta, in the Gwinnett County town of Lawrenceville.
TMZ was first to report the news of his hospitalization, saying Flair was “initially taken to the emergency room to be treated” for a “medical emergency.” It did not cite a reason for Flair’s visit.
News outlets across the world ran with the story, based on TMZ’s report.
Representatives for Flair have yet to comment.
Flair had a near-death experience in 2017 at age 68, when he was rushed to a hospital in serious condition and was in a medically induced coma. His then manager said the wrestler was dealing with “tough medical issues” and needed prayers.
He later told USA Today that he spent 10 days on life support and that “everything had shut down -- kidney failure, congestive heart failure, everything shut down.”
Flair’s recovery led to a rebirth in his popularity, including appearances in popular rap videos and grocery store commercials.
The retired wrestling legend lived for years in Charlotte. His son, Reid, was an aspiring wrestler who died at age 25 in a hotel in Charlotte’s SouthPark area. It was later revealed he had suffered a drug overdose.
His daughter, Providence High grad Charlotte Flair, is an eight-time WWE women’s wrestling champion.
