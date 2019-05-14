‘Perfectly mediocre’? SC baseball team gives free tickets to kids with Cs on report card

See fans boo umpire for tossing bat away from team’s bat dog A minor-league umpire caught major-league boos from Las Vegas baseball fans Tuesday after tossing a bat off the field as Finn the Bat Dog raced out to retrieve it, video shows. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A minor-league umpire caught major-league boos from Las Vegas baseball fans Tuesday after tossing a bat off the field as Finn the Bat Dog raced out to retrieve it, video shows.

As the school year comes to an end, at least one South Carolina institution is celebrating the average, the “perfectly mediocre.”

May 14 is C-Night for Charleston’s minor league baseball team, the RiverDogs, with free admission for any kids who bring in a report card with a C grade.

“Baseball is a game of averages so the RiverDogs will invite their fans to an average night at the yard,” the team said.

The team will wear its alternate “Charleston C” jerseys Tuesday for the first night in a three-game series against the West Virginia Power.

“Enjoy ‘C’ food specials and meet a C-List celebrity on a night that promises to be perfectly mediocre,” the team boasts.

If you miss C-Night, Helen McGuckin Night is coming up on July 9.

“In May 2018, the RiverDogs received the following Google Review: ‘Just drove by, 2 out of 5 stars.’ The author, Helen McGuckin, is a Level 7 local guide on Google. The Charleston club has worked tirelessly since then to track down Helen in the hopes of a second chance,” the team writes.

“Helen, we hope this message reaches you and we promise an unforgettable night at the ballpark that we hope ends with a new review: ‘5/5 would do again.’”