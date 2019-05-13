Jeep hits and kills 8-year-old waiting for school bus with sister, NC officials say

Do you know when to stop for a school bus? Sgt. James Prouty of the Washington State Patrol explains when you must stop for a school bus. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sgt. James Prouty of the Washington State Patrol explains when you must stop for a school bus.

An 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a Jeep at her school bus stop, North Carolina officials say.

Ayanna Ja’nae Jiminez Crump before 7 a.m. Monday was standing on the side of a Franklinville road with her sister and “darted into traffic” for an unknown reason, Spectrum News reports.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a Jeep Wrangler hit the 8-year-old, who died at the scene, according to WFMY.

The incident happened in Randolph County as “the school bus was about to arrive,” WGHP reports.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The child’s sister wasn’t injured, and the driver isn’t facing charges, Spectrum News reports.

The girl’s last name is spelled Jiminez-Crump in at least one news report.