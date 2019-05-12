After a shooting, one dead in front of Trump International Beach Resort Miami

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

One person was dead Sunday afternoon in front of the Trump International Beach Resort Miami, police say, after what appears to be a shooting incident.

Miami-Dade police and Sunny Isles Beach police say at least one person was killed in the violence, which occurred within shouting distance of the building with the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s call list put the hotel’s address, 18001 Collins Ave., as the location of the incident and indicated there’s at least one trauma-alert patient.

A witness tweeted he heard seven or eight shots.

Sunny isles shooting around Trump international. Heard 7-8 shots fired — Yan Schechter (@yanschechter) May 12, 2019

A guest at the hotel shot video from above the scene.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information is available.