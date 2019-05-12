One-year-old shot in the head after toddlers find gun while playing, NC cops say

A 1-year-old baby was shot in the head at a North Carolina home. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 1-year-old child was shot in the head Sunday while playing with a 3-year-old sibling in a North Carolina home, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a Lincolnton home home just before noon after getting a call about a baby being shot, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The children’s father told deputies he was outside smoking when he “heard a loud pop,” prompting him to rush inside, where he and his wife found the children in their bedroom, the Sheriff’s Office said in the news release.

The kids were playing and took “a .380 caliber handgun from a nightstand and a shot was fired,” according to the news release.

The 1-year-old was injured as the bullet grazed the child’s head, but it is “believed the bullet did not penetrate the skull,” theSheriff’s Office said.

The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to the news release. Information on the 1-year-old’s condition was unavailable.

No other injuries were reported, and the Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the shooting.

