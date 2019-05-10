Florida woman was yelling in a Burger King bathroom. Could be because of what cops found

Jeymie Janager Wescott’s booking photo on May 7, 2019, at Pinellas County Jail. Pinellas County Sheriff's Department

Deputies in a Largo, Florida, Burger King were called to the restaurant’s restroom when they received a report of a woman “snarling and yelling.”

The St. Petersburg woman was in a pinch.

According to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, Jeymie Janager Wescott, 35, had seven syringes inside her vagina on Tuesday when she caused a commotion in the fast food joint whose slogan once was “Have It Your Way.”

Deputies said Wescott “showed several indicators of narcotics usage” when they found a whopper of a stash inside her person.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

According to the report, Wescott consented to a search but when a deputy “felt something hard” on the right side of her groin area, she uttered an expletive.





At that point, deputies say Wescott wouldn’t tell them what she had in there.

The officers then took her into custody and warned her she could face additional charges if she brought contraband into a jail, according to the affidavit.





Didn’t sway her, deputies said.

Once at Pinellas County Jail, Wescott removed seven syringes from her vagina in front of four officers. They said the syringes “had a clear substance inside.”

Wescott was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. And since deputies say she brought drugs into the jail, she was also charged with the introduction and possession of contraband in a county detention facility.

The latter charge carried a $5,000 bail. The other two charges totaled $300. Wescott was released on Wednesday.

SHARE COPY LINK More than a half-million people died from opioids between 2000 and 2015. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle of a drug addiction, we take a closer look at what happens to the body.