See it: Son of Beatles great George Harrison lists Venice Beach canal home at $3.99 million

Check out Venice Beach canal home of Dhani Harrison, son of Beatles legend The sophisticated home of the son of Beatles guitarist George Harrison has hit the Venice Beach market, priced at $3.99 million. Musician Dhani Harrison recently decided to sell his glamorous canal home.

Musician Dhani Harrison recently decided to sell his glamorous canal home, toptenrealestatedeals.com reported.

The listing for the home at 2415 Eastern Canal, Los Angeles, notes its “rare east, west and north south canal facing views.” Originally designed by Carl Day, it’s been featured in Architectural Digest.

The house, measuring 2,826 square feet, offers “views to never miss a sunset, an expansive east-facing balcony to never miss a sunrise, a rooftop deck with 360 degree views from the city to the ocean and an oversized canal-front patio all while having extreme privacy,” the listing reads.

The two-bedroom, three-bath home boasts an open floor plan with high ceilings, glass walls and a large skylight above a wide spiral stair. It’s been updated in a “crisp contemporary style,” according to toptenrealestatedeals.com.

The home sold in 2008 for $2.625 million, according to Zillow.

Nicholas Sandler and Bennett Hirsch of the Agency hold the listing.

Harrison, 40, is George Harrison’s only child. He helped record his father’s last album, “Brainwashed,” and has recorded tunes on five studio albums, including a solo album in 2017 titled “In Parallel.”