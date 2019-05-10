Nausea-inducing video shows what it’s like to fly upside down in supersonic combat jet

Navy’s video makes you feel like you’re flying for Blue Angels The U.S. Navy posted this video to its Facebook page on May 7, 2019 encouraging people to find out when the Blue Angels would be in their town. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The U.S. Navy posted this video to its Facebook page on May 7, 2019 encouraging people to find out when the Blue Angels would be in their town.

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels posted a video this week recorded from inside one of the team’s $21 million combat jets, and it’s realistic enough many viewers are complaining of nausea and dizziness.

“Ever wonder what flying for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels would feel like? Well here you go!” wrote the Navy on Facebook.

In the one-minute clip, a Blue Angel pilot, who was not identified, starts right side up, pivots upside down, then spins as the rest of the Blue Angles glide around him, some just 18 inches away.

It was filmed recently over Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida, with a 360-degree camera mounted in the cockpit of an F/A-18 Super Hornet, according to the Angels, which serve as the Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron. The team is based at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida.

More than 1.5 million people have watched the video since it was posted May 7 and nearly 3,000 have commented, many claiming they got dizzy and even air sick.

“I almost puked and I was watching this short clip while laying on the couch! Awesome!” wrote Dan Wernery on the Blue Angels Facebook page.

“Wow....almost lost my lunch just watching,” posted John Stark.

“Now I can feel air sick and sea sick at the same time!” wrote Phylis Williams.

“Gives me the chills,” wrote Dennis Blakeley.

“I think I just peed myself. Yup, I did,” posted John C. Barnhardt.

“That was ABSOLUTLY mind blowing,” said James H. Miller Jr.

“I got dizzy just watching the video!” wrote Ron and Judy Leschewski.

For details on the Blue Angels and their demonstration schedule, visit www.BlueAngels.Navy.mil.