Goat chases truck after driver dumps it in San Diego traffic: ‘It’s heart-wrenching’

Authorities in San Diego County are asking the public for clues to help figure out who dumped a goat in an alley during rush hour last month, leaving the animal to run in and out of traffic.

The goat was abandoned in Oceanside, the northernmost city in the county, on April 29 around 5:30 p.m., the San Diego Humane Society said in a news release on Thursday. Rescuers are now caring for the goat at the Humane Society’s Escondido Campus.

“The truck drives away and the goat runs after the truck — just runs after the truck,” Officer DeeAnn Smith said in video the group released, describing footage showing the abandonment. “It’s heart-wrenching. It’s heartbreaking to watch the video.”

Authorities said a witness captured video of the white four-door pickup truck dropping off the goat in an alley of College Boulevard, then driving away as the animal roamed a busy intersection. Smith said the truck appears to be a Chevrolet.

“Not only is the animal’s life in danger, it’s a major public safety issue,” Smith said. “A collision could have happened … A lot of public safety concerns with an animal like that running at large.”

The Humane Society said it’s investigating the incident as a case of animal cruelty.

“It is a big deal. Animals are your property. They’re your responsibility,” Smith said. “Willful abandonment is hard to prove, but this video is proof right there.”

Anyone with information on the person who abandoned the goat is asked to call the Humane Society. Smith said there were two men in the truck during the incident.

The truck apparently left the goat in the alley an hour before the Humane Society rescued the goat, according to Smith.

“The goat is friendly and in good health,” officers said in the news release. “He is being cared for at San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus.”