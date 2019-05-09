‘Do you want to make $1,000?’ SC man arrested for trying to lure students from school

A man wanted for trying to lure students away from Goose Creek High School turned himself in to deputies in South Carolina. Goose Creek High School

A man in a black Mercedes waved cash at female students and tried to lure them away from a South Carolina high school, according to one of the victims.

When a victim alerted school officials, police said the man “sped off when asked for identification.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Bryan James Singleton, 32, last week and said he was wanted for the April 30 incident, “accused of making contact and having interaction with at least two Goose Creek High School students in the parking lot of the school.”

Singleton turned himself in on Tuesday, WCSC reported.

According to WCSC, “a judge gave him $20,000 bond on each count of enticing a child from school and $20,000 on the count of disturbing schools. He also received $232.50 bond on the operating a vehicle without a license, $445 on the reckless driving charge and $647.50 on the driving under suspension charge.”

It’s another @Live5News exclusive. We were the only tv station at the Berkeley County Jail when the man accused of trying to lure two girls into his car turned himself in. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/dg9ytKDWw1 — Harve Jacobs (@policereporter) May 7, 2019

Goose Creek High School senior Belle Dodson said she was walking into school when the driver of the black Mercedes “start honking and flashing their brights at me.”

She said it looked like it could be a friend’s car, but she wasn’t sure.

“The driver rolled his window down, a young African American man maybe in his 20’s, said to me ‘Do you want to make $1000 a day? You would never have to come back to school or go home again’ and started to wave a bunch of cash around in his hands,” she wrote on Facebook.

Dodson told WCBD it was “a close call with a man she believes tried to lure her into sex trafficking.”

The Goose Creek senior will attend Clemson in the fall, the TV station reports.

“I wrote this post to let young girls know that no matter where you are, you are NEVER safe, not even in the parking lot of your own high school. Please be aware of your surroundings 24/7 and try to travel with someone at all times. I hope you all never have to experience what I did,” Dodson said on Facebook.

SHARE COPY LINK According to experts, it's important to understand the differences between prostitution, which is voluntary, and sex trafficking, which can trap victims with involuntary sex work.