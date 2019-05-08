Recently elected SC mayor offered money to minors for nude pictures, cops say

Corey Jackson, a recently elected SC mayor has been charged with sexual exploitation of minors. Dillon County Detention Center

Less than a month after winning a special election, the mayor-elect of a South Carolina city was charged with sex crimes involving multiple minors, according to law enforcement.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, or SLED, charged Corey Jackson with 11 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to arrest warrants.

Jackson won a runoff in an April 16 special election to determine the mayor of Dillon and is scheduled to take office this month, WBTW reported.

Before being sworn in, Jackson turned himself in to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, according to WMBF.

He prayed with his family and pastor before entering the Dillon County Detention Center, where his bail was set at $50,000, WPDE reported. He was released from jail after posting bond, per WBTW.

Using Snapchat, the 23-year-old Jackson offered 10 teenage boys money in return for pictures of their genitals, arrest warrants show. All of the teens were legally minors at the time of the incidents, which occurred between June 2017 and April 2019, SLED said.

Arrest warrants show Jackson offered $100 to $1,000 in exchange for the naked photographs of the teens.

In some instances, Jackson sent a minor “sexually explicit nude female photographs,” in addition to money, according to the arrest warrants.

While some of the minors refused Jackson’s overtures, others complied by sending him pictures of exposed private parts they found on the internet, for which they were paid, SLED said in the arrest warrants.

Two of the minors sent pictures of themselves or acquaintances, arrest warrants show.

“Jackson is expected to take office next week,” according to WPDE.

Information about how the charges affect Jackson’s status as Dillon’s mayor was unavailable.

