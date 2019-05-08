SC pastor accused of stealing from senior citizens in bank fraud scheme, feds say

Tony McElveen ran for mayor of Florence in 2016. The next year, federal investigators say he committed bank fraud. Tony McElveen for Mayor campaign

A pastor from Florence, South Carolina, took the identities of two people over 65 years old and stole more than $100,000 in a bank fraud scheme, federal investigators say.

A federal grand jury in North Carolina charged Tony McElveen with two counts of identity theft and one count of bank fraud, accusing the former Florence mayoral candidate of using his job at the bank to steal from customers.

He is the pastor at Greater Faith World Outreach Church, which is also known as the Full Gospel World Outreach Church, in Florence, according to court documents.

McElveen ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Florence in 2016, WPDE reports. The next year he committed bank fraud, according to the indictment. The feds say the scheme ran for about four months in the summer and fall of 2017.

He allegedly stole about $107,000 in the scheme, the indictment says, using the proceeds to help pay off his mortgage and other expenses.

The indictment says McElveen was working at a BB&T bank in Rowland, North Carolina, when he stole the identities of two customers and took out two $50,000 lines of credit without their knowledge. Rowland is just over the border in North Carolina along Interstate 95.

The pastor allegedly took the money from the credit accounts and deposited it in the church accounts, the court filing says. He also opened several credit cards with the stolen identities and in his church’s name, the indictment says.

