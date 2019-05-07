NC woman trespasses at CIA headquarters, asks ‘to speak to Agent Penis,’ feds say

The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. AP

A North Carolina woman was arrested last week after federal authorities accused her of trespassing multiple times at CIA headquarters — and on one occasion asking “to speak to Agent Penis,” according to court records.

Prosecutors charged Jennifer G. Hernandez in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia with intentionally trespassing by staying at the installation in McLean, Virginia, without authorization after she was asked to leave, according to a criminal complaint.

Hernandez, 58, first showed up at the intelligence agency headquarters by foot around 8 p.m. on April 22, where she told an officer she had applied for a CIA job and was instructed by a recruiter to come directly to the agency, according to an affidavit written by a CIA officer who investigated the case.

But the officer who encountered Hernandez that night determined that she had no official business at CIA headquarters and told her to leave, warning her that she was trespassing, the affidavit said.

Just over a week later, on May 1 around 9:30 p.m., Hernandez was back, the affidavit said.

This time Hernandez was in the back seat of a Lyft and spoke to an officer over video phone at a visitor entrance of the headquarters, saying she was there to meet a recruiter, according to the affidavit. Hernandez was given a written warning about trespassing and was told that if she came back she risked a trespassing citation or even arrest.

Hernandez came back the next afternoon by Uber, the affidavit said.

Hernandez again said she wanted to “speak to her recruiter” during the May 2 encounter, but officers checked and realized she’d gotten a warning just a day earlier, according to the affidavit. She was cited for trespassing and caught a bus to leave the installation, officers said.

On May 3, Hernandez returned for the last time: She handed over an Iowa identification card and asked that the CIA return her North Carolina ID, which “CIA police had unintentionally retained” and were keeping elsewhere at their headquarters, according to the affidavit.

Hernandez also asked “to speak to Agent Penis,” the agent wrote in the affidavit.

An officer grabbed Hernandez’s North Carolina ID from storage and returned the card to her. She was then escorted to the bus stop to leave, the affidavit said.

“Officers remained with her at the bus stop for several minutes until the next bus arrived,” the CIA officer wrote in the complaint. “When the bus arrived, the defendant asked the police officers, ‘Do you really think I’m going to leave?’”

The officers told Hernandez that if she didn’t leave, she risked arrest.

Hernandez refused to get on the bus and said “I am not leaving,” so she was arrested, according to the affidavit.

Court records said Hernandez is required to undergo mental health testing and possibly treatment. She’s also prohibited from showing up at CIA property.

She’s being held at Alexandria city jail, and the charge she faces is a misdemeanor, according to NBC Washington.

Hernandez is set to appear in federal court in Alexandria on May 23, court records said.