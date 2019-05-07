NC cop pulls over hot rod — and finds ‘Superman’ star in the car, funny video shows

Retired TV Superman Dean Cain was apparently up to no good recently in Reidsville, North Carolina, judging by a YouTube video shared Tuesday by the Reidsville Police Department.

In the one-minute video, Cain is seen joyriding in a muscle car driven by former stunt-driver Dave Ankin when the two are pulled over by a Reidsville traffic cop.

“What do you think you are, some kind of Superhero, driving a machine like this?” asks Lt. Brad Crabtree, standing at the driver’s side window.

“No, sir,” Ankin responds. “He might be.” Ankin then points to a sheepish looking Cain, who is hiding in the passenger seat.

The video, posted May 6, is a promotion for the A+E Networks show “ToyMakerz,” about a custom vehicle fabrication shop in Reidsville. The town is about 90 miles northwest of Raleigh.

The show is hosted by Ankin, a former racer, and features “everything from monster trucks, to tanks, to racecars, to drones, to fully custom never-before-seen exhibition cars,” according to the series’ web site.

“ToyMakerz” is in its third year and Cain and NASCAR legend Richard Petty are among the season’s guests, according to ToyMakerz.com.

Cain is best known for portraying Superman in the TV series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” which aired in the ’90s . He currently plays Dr. Jeremiah Danvers on the CW series “Supergirl.”

Reidsville police got in on the humor of the video and lauded Lt. Crabtree on Facebook, writing: “It’s not everyday you get to pull over Superman.”