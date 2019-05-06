Royals Harry and Meghan relocating to L.A.: Sure thing or California dreaming?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now parents Britain's Prince Harry revealed that his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to a baby boy on May 6, 2019. It is the first child for both, who married a year ago. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Britain's Prince Harry revealed that his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to a baby boy on May 6, 2019. It is the first child for both, who married a year ago.

Swimming pools, movie stars and, maybe now, a royal family.

Baby Boy Sussex entered the world mere hours ago – 5:36 a.m. London time – an overjoyed Prince Harry says he’s “over the moon,” and the royal rumor mill is already humming with Mum and Dad packing up the cottage and moving to Beverly.

Stoking the speculation was Meghan Markle’s brother, Thomas Jr. In an April sit-down with the Sunday Express before the big day, Thomas Markle said Meghan, Dutchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry are considering a move to Meghan’s home city of Los Angeles just two years after she pulled up stakes for London.

“I can see them having a house here somewhere. I can see anybody wanting to come and spend summers here on the beach – so it is possible,” Thomas, 52, said, according to the Express. “It is really easy to fall in love with the California lifestyle. The water is amazing here and you have this as your backyard.”

The move makes sense, say royal watchers. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who British media reported was with her daughter and Harry for the royal birth, lives in Los Angeles. Meghan is close to her mom, and the former TV star’s family and television roots are firmly planted there.

The Express, citing The Sun newspaper Sunday, all but had the new parents scanning the real estate listings.

“Meghan definitely wants a place in Los Angeles – she loves the city, the lifestyle and climate,” a source told the Express. “Ultimately, she is a California girl and can breathe easier there. Hollywood is in her DNA and I think it is where she has always wanted to keep a solid footing.”

A move to the Golden State would also buy some separation from London and the British press, say royal watchers. Harry and Meghan had recently moved from the Kensington Palace compound they shared with Prince William, wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children, to the seclusion of Frogmore Cottage west of the city. Talk of a rift between the young royals has been go-to gossip in the British tabloids.

But there’s this: will Baby Sussex, now seventh in line for the British throne behind his father, be an American citizen?

The Associated Press says Harry and Meghan – who is American but plans to eventually become a British citizen, royal officials have said – could seek U.S. citizenship for their newborn. That would give their son dual United Kingdom-United States nationality and the right to live and work in the U.S. without a visa, the Associated Press reported.

The prince may also have a soft spot for the City of Angels, the Express reported. A British Army helicopter pilot who rose to the rank of captain during his 10-year service stint, Harry trained on gunships at a California military base, according to Esquire Magazine.

Just weeks ago, the speculation was on the couple decamping for southern Africa. The early money was on Zambia, where Harry took Meghan on a surprise excursion for her 36th birthday and where he often travels to advocate for animal conservation – along with Botswana, Malawi or South Africa, according to news reports.

But Harper’s Bazaar magazine appeared to shoot that down in an April 23 report that the duke and duchess would likely work overseas but stay in Great Britain.