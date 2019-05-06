Bartender charged after serving man who killed 8 people later that night, TX cops say

The gun behind so many mass shootings The AR-15 assault rifle is commonly used in mass shootings in the United States. Here's a closer look at likely reasons why. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The AR-15 assault rifle is commonly used in mass shootings in the United States. Here's a closer look at likely reasons why.

The Texas bartender who served alcohol to a man who went and killed eight people later that night has been arrested and charged, police said, according to WFAA.

Police say that bartender Lindsey Glass violated the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code (TABC) when she served alcoholic drinks to 32-year-old Spencer James Hight on Sept. 10, 2017, WFAA reported.

The part she allegedly violated, “Sale to Certain Persons,” says that “a person commits an offense if the person with criminal negligence sells an alcoholic beverage to an habitual drunkard or an intoxicated or insane person,” according to KXAS.

In a report filed last year, the TABC concluded that Glass “violated the code by serving the suspect ... after he displayed signs of intoxication at the bar,” KXAS reported.

“Hight was unsteady on his feet and staggered around the bar, running into tables and walking sideways,” the TABC report says, as previously reported by McClatchy.

“Then, the report says, he pulled out a large knife and spun it around on the bar, making remarks about ‘putting someone in their place’ and ‘taking care of some dirty work,’” McClatchy reported.

Glass texted one of Hight’s friends — who was also a Local Public House bartender — that she was alarmed, then served him a shot at the bar, the report says.

A text exchange between Local Public House bartenders Leslie Glass and Timothy Banks Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission

He “almost falls out of his chair as he takes the shot,” the report says.

Hight left the bar that night with a blood alcohol concentration of .33 — “more than four times the legal limit,” according to WFAA.

Glass followed Hight to his ex-wife’s home before calling 911, KDFW reported.

That was when police say Hight went into Meredith Hight’s home with an AR-15 and shot and killed his estranged wife and seven other people who were there for a football watch party, McClatchy reported. He was killed by police who responded to the mass-killing.

“It is shameful of the Plano Police department to go after the person who was vital in trying to stop the horrific events of that evening,” Glass’ attorney Scott Palmer said, according to KXAS. “This arrest is not in the interest of justice and appears to be a last-ditch effort by the Plano PD to make someone pay.





“Lindsey Glass is the person who called 911,” he continued, according to the station. “Not only did she know Spencer, but she was friends with Meredith and was supposed to be at the party that evening.”

The warrant for her arrest was issued the same day that a civil lawsuit against Glass — on behalf of some of the victims’ families — was dropped, WFAA reported.

The attorneys who represent five of the eight victims say it was a “strategic move” to drop the lawsuit and they have plans to refile, the station reported.

“(The charge) confirms what we’ve believed all along that what they did here was grossly negligent,” attorney Dan Garrigan said, according to WFAA.

Glass now faces a $500 fine and a year in jail under the misdemeanor charge in connection to serving Hight alcohol, KDFW reported.