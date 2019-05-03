Miami-Dade police officer charged over rough take-down of woman caught on video

Miami-Dade Police release body cam video of rough take-down of woman Miami-Dade Police Department released body cam footage of the arrest of a woman, who was roughly taken down and handcuffed after she called the police. The officer was suspended. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami-Dade Police Department released body cam footage of the arrest of a woman, who was roughly taken down and handcuffed after she called the police. The officer was suspended.

Prosecutors have charged a Miami-Dade police officer who tackled a woman in a confrontation that drew national headlines and renewed scrutiny on law-enforcement tactics.

Alejandro Giraldo was charged Friday with misdemeanor battery and felony official misconduct.

He is accused of attacking Dyma Loving, 26, who had called police in March after a local resident had pointed a shotgun at her and a friend. But Loving wound up being arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The video, which sparked outrage in the community, showed officers pushing Loving against a fence, then pulling her to the ground and placing her in handcuffs.

Prosecutors later dropped the charges against Loving, and filed charges against Frank Tumm, the neighbor who allegedly pointed the shotgun at her.

The State Attorney’s Office said it decided on criminal charges after interviewing witnesses and reviewing all the known video evidence.” “We believe that there is sufficient evidence to charge a violation of Florida’s criminal statutes,” the office said in a statement.

Loving is suing Miami-Dade County over the incident.