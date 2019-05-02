Starbucks recalls over 260,000 coffee presses. They’ve punctured or sliced people

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

An eight-cup coffee press you can get in Starbucks stores doesn’t just press coffee. It can put holes in flesh.

That’s why Starbucks recalled 263,000 in the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday.

The exact problem, as stated in a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The coffee press’ plunger knob can break and expose the metal rod, posing a laceration hazard.”

And the notice says Starbucks knows of it happening eight times in the U.S. and once in Canada causing laceration or puncture injuries.

This is a company-friendly recall. While you could buy the presses — made by Bodum in Portugal, SKU No. 011063549 on the bottom of the base — online or in stores, Starbucks is not accepting returns in stores. The company isn’t giving refunds, either, but rather store credit.

For instructions on how to return the press for store credit, call Starbucks at 888-843-0245, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time. Or go to the Starbucks website.