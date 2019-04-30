Woman who said she was attacked while jogging was really at a bar, Tennessee cops say

Rose Pauls has been accused of lying to police about being attacked while jogging. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

A Tennessee woman who said she was attacked while jogging was arrested Tuesday, the Clarksville Police Department said.

Police said that Rose Pauls was really at a bar on April 2, when she claimed she was robbed while jogging, Clarksville Online reported.

An investigation showed the 31-year-old Clarksville woman “fabricated” the story about being assaulted, according to WTVF.

Tips submitted to Crimestoppers helped investigators determine Pauls’ story was a lie, per WZTV.

Pauls’ report led to public outcry in the area where she claimed the attack occurred, as residents were “deeply troubled and expressed concerns about something like that happening in their neighborhood,” according to Clarksville Online.

They were reacting to Pauls’ claim that she was grabbed by a man and woman who “punched her and demanded everything she had,” which included jewelry, before they drove away in a car, WTVF reported. Pauls did not report the attack until a day later, after she got medical treatment for “injuries to her face and arms,” according to the TV station.

If Pauls was actually assaulted, or had jewelry stolen in another incident, that information was unavailable.

She was taken to the Montgomery County Jail, where Pauls was charged with filing a false report, jail records show. Her bond was set at $5,000, according to jail records.

