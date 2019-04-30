Cop responded to noise complaint — then he played the drums, too, Okla. video shows

Oklahoma City officer shows off drum skills while responding to noise complaint Oklahoma City police officer Nate Ross was responding to a noise complaint, but ended up showing a man his drumming skills upon arrival. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Oklahoma City police officer Nate Ross was responding to a noise complaint, but ended up showing a man his drumming skills upon arrival.

When an Oklahoma City police officer responded to a “loud noise complaint” on Friday, he found a man playing the drums on the side of a street.

Officer Nate Ross “chatted with the man, explaining that they had been called there because someone was complaining that the music was too loud,” the Oklahoma City Police Department posted to Facebook.

But his response didn’t end there.

“Little did anyone know that Officer Ross used to play the drums back in the day,” police wrote. So, in an attempt to make his police response a more positive interaction, Ross sat down with the drums — “showing them how it was done.”

His drumming was caught on video by his sister-in-law, who was in the patrol vehicle on a ride-along, KTBC reported. The department posted that video to Facebook on Monday.

In the video, Ross can be seen drumming away as others were rocking their heads to the beat of the music while cars drove by. Across the street, another man could be seen recording Ross’ musical act.

On Instagram, W3IR-Dos On 29th — “the wildest band coming out of Southside OKC” — identified themselves as those who got the cops called on them.

“We got the cops called on us AND WE STARTED JAMMING WITH THEM!!!” the band wrote on Instagram. The band’s video shows a band member strumming his guitar while the officer was drumming.

“Yooo thats my band!!” Juan Vargas wrote on the department’s Facebook post. “ Lots of love for the OKC (police). You guys are awesome for jamming out with us!!”

When asked about his response, Ross said he believes the success of the department is about citizen interaction, according to the department’s post.

“I could have gone over there, talking down to them, telling them it was too loud and they needed to turn it down...but this was a lot more fun...it gave me a chance to interact with the people I serve,” he said, according to police.

After the jam session, the man turned the music down before leaving, police said.

“Yes, our officers have a job to do, and laws to enforce, but how great is it when we can interact with the great citizens we serve??” the department wrote on Facebook.

That response had a positive reaction on Facebook, and the post has been shared more than 3,600 times as of Tuesday morning.

“Thank you Officer Ross,” one comment says. “You’re an excellent representative of all that is great with the men and women of the Blue!!”

“This is the positive image we want our police to project!” another said. “Great job Officer Ross! Not too shabby on the drums either!”