Cops respond to an ‘unwanted solicitor’ at a South Carolina home. It was an alligator

A homeowner called police about an “unwanted solicitor” at the front door. Goose Creek Police Department

A South Carolina homeowner had to call the cops when an unwanted visitor showed up at the front door, police say.

A sizable alligator was waiting at the front door when police arrived at the home outside of Charleston, according to a photo shared on Facebook by the Goose Creek Police Department.

“Received a 911 call today concerning an unwanted solicitor at the door,” the department said. You can see a police officer standing back at a safe distance in the door’s reflection and snapping a photo of the visiting neighbor.

“Thanks to Gator Getters this solicitor has been returned to his natural habitat,” the department said.





Alligators in South Carolina become active in the spring as mating season begins and are regularly seen outside their normal habitat as they look for a mate, McClatchy reports.

SHARE COPY LINK At least 10 feet long, alligator interrupts play at Long Cove Club on Hilton Head Island.