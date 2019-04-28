Meet Yeti. He’s the second endangered pygmy hippo born in Kansas

Yeti the pygmy hippo was born on April 11, 2019, and weighed 13.4 pounds at birth. Screen grab of Tanganyika Wildlife Park's Facebook post

Posie and Pluto — two pygmy hippo parents at Tanganyika Wildlife Park — welcomed another baby hippo earlier this month.

Their newest baby, Yeti, was born at the Goddard zoo on April 11. He weighed 13.4 pounds at birth — and 18.6 pounds at his one-week weigh in, according to a Tanganyika blog post.

“We have a HIPPO-MUNGOUS announcement,” Tanganyika Wildlife Park said on Facebook. “It is our pleasure to introduce Yeti — the second pygmy hippo to ever be born in Kansas.”

Yeti’s older sister, Nessie, was born to Posie (mother) and Pluto (father) in summer 2017. She was the first pygmy hippo to be born in Kansas.

“For those of you who don’t know, Yeti is named after the monster, keeping the monster-themed trend going,” Tanganyika’s blog post says. “His sister, Nessie, was named after the Loch Ness Monster.”

Pygmy hippos are classified as endangered by the Zoological Society of London.

“In 2008, pygmy hippos were placed on the endangered species list and in 2014, the International Studbook for pygmy hippos conducted a census that determined the age structure of the captive population was unhealthy,” Tanganyika wrote.

The International Union on the Conservation of Nature also classifies the species as endangered, according to Tanganyika.

“As one of the most successful breeding facilities in the world, we are working on making a difference for pygmy hippos,” Assistant Park Director Matt Fouts said in the blog post.

The biggest threat to pygmy hippos is loss of habitat through deforestation, according to the Pygmy Hippo Foundation. There are an estimated 2,000 pygmy hippos still in the wild, the foundation says, and most are thought to be in Liberia.

“Most of their time is spent in swamps and near rivers, in order to keep their skin wet and feed on leafy surrounding vegetation during later in the day and at night,” the foundation says. “They mainly eat grasses, leaves, shoots and fallen fruits.”

“The pygmy hippo is only half as tall as the hippopotamus and weighs less than 1/4 of a full sized hippopotamus,” the foundation says.

Guests at Tanganyika Wildlife Park can expect to see Yeti on exhibit “within the next few weeks,” the zoo wrote.

Posie and Nessie are usually available for “animal encounters” at Tagnanyika Wildlife Park. This allows guests to “get close to see their slippery skin and toss some snacks into their mouths.”