$30,000 blew onto a Michigan road, and some finders are giving it back, police say

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police responding to reports of a traffic jam Thursday night in Grand Haven, Michigan, may have expected to find a collision or a stalled vehicle.

Instead, they discovered that drivers had jumped out of their vehicles to scoop up some of the $30,000 in cash blowing around Beacon Boulevard at 8:52 pm., a police Facebook post says.

Officers shut down the street and collected $2,470 with the help of some witnesses, police wrote.

The owner eventually returned and told police he’d inadvertently left a cardboard box containing $30,000 on the bumper of his truck, officers wrote on Facebook. As he drove, the box fell off the bumper, scattering the cash along Beacon Boulevard.

“All money has been removed and treasure hunters are directed to not stop or walk in traffic lanes or any area that would pose a risk,” police warned. They asked anyone who picked up some of the lost cash to turn it in.

On Saturday, Grand Haven police posted an update to Facebook noting that a woman had turned in $3,880 in wayward cash, while two 17-year-olds returned $630.

“Thank you and way to go!” police wrote. “We commend you for your honesty!!”

SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.