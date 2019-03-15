‘Devastating attack ad’ against Beto O’Rourke calls out ... his skateboarding skills?

It’s tongue-in-cheek, but it might just be the first “attack ad” against Beto O’Rourke of the 2020 Presidential campaign season.

O’Rourke, the former U.S. Congressman from El Paso, Texas, stepped into the Democratic presidential primary Thursday with a video message of his own — but one comedy writer and skateboarding enthusiast has some pretty harsh words for another viral video in O’Rourke’s past.

Devastating Beto attack ad pic.twitter.com/UHYJ9JTP7P — Jon Millstein (@jmillstein) March 14, 2019

The video of O’Rourke skateboarding in a Whataburger parking lot surfaced during O’Rourke’s unsuccessful 2018 U.S. Senate bid, when he narrowly lost to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. The video became a public relations feather in the candidate’s cap, positioning Beto as “relatable,” almost “cool,” even.





“Beto O’Rourke is on a skateboard in a Whataburger parking lot,” said the campaign staffer filming the viral moment. “I don’t know if it gets more Beto [than this].”

But Jon Millstein, a contributor at viral content factory Clickhole.com and a former writer for the internet comedy venture Funny Or Die, and his skating buddies have a different take. Millstein tweeted the “Devastating Beto attack ad” Thursday morning while the rest of the internet was in a furor over O’Rourke’s official entry into the presidential race.

“Beto O’Rourke is not a good skateboarder,” Millstein says over menacing piano music in the background, as real skateboarders grind and flip at a skate park. “Not even close.

“I don’t even know if he’s the best skater in the Dem primaries,” he continues. “Kamala Harris might be better, or bluntside Bernie Sanders.”

That latter reference is to a skating trick performed when the skater jumps over an obstacle while on his or her board, landing on the back end of his or her board.

Millstein cleared the air after his video went viral, with a follow-up tweet, that read, “He’s not so much a ‘poser’ as he is an atrocious rider,” noting a vague resemblance to a “goofy dad.”

Let’s keep the misinformation to a minimum

1) Beto does not push mongo

2) He is not so much a ‘poser’ as he is an atrocious skater (he skates like a goofy dad in a comedy movie)

Thanks — Jon Millstein (@jmillstein) March 15, 2019

His video had been viewed on Twitter nearly 500,000 times as of Friday morning, and had been retweeted 5,750 times.