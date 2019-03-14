The glass top on this recalled sauté pan has shattered and caused an eye injury

H-E-B’s Kitchen & Table 5.5-quart Sauté Pan can take the heat. The glass lid, on the other hand, can’t take the heat, so H-E-B has recalled 12,000 out of kitchens.
The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The glass lid can crack or shatter during normal use, posing a laceration hazard.”
And, the notice says Texas-based H-E-B has heard about this happening eight times, “including one report of an eye injury.”
So, stop using the pans immediately. H-E-B is offering refunds on the $30 pieces of cookware. Pans with a date code from 5/2018 through 12/2018 are covered by this recall. You’ll find the date code on the bottom of the pan.
Call 855-432-4438 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday or go to the recall page at heb.com for more information.
