Nearly 96 tons of sausage snacks recalled nationwide for ‘product tampering’

“Product tampering” leading to a “possible product contamination” caused 191,928 pounds of Duke’s Smoked Shorty Sausages to be recalled Wednesday night.
Those phrases were used, but not completely explained, in the USDA recall notice, which also states “the problem was discovered [Monday] when the establishment confirmed that the product was distributed into U.S. commerce.”
Monogram Meat Snacks, which makes the mini-sausages for Conagra Brand/Duke Meats, did not immediately return a phone message from the Miami Herald seeking comment.
Despite the mystery on the reason for the recall, the USDA rates it a Class 1 recall, defined as “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”
Products in this recall are:
Duke’s Original Recipe Smoked Shorty Sausages in 16-ounce pouches with package code No. 1601201182 and best by dates between Jan. 11, 2020 and Feb. 27, 2020; 5-ounce pouches with product and case code No. 1601201051 and best by dates between Feb. 14, 2020, and Feb. 29, 2020; 5-ounce pouches with package code No. 1601201051 and best by dates from Feb. 17, 2020 and March 1, 2020.
Duke’s Hot & Spicy Smoked Shorty Sausages made with Fresh-Diced Serrano Peppers in 5-ounce pouches with package and case code No. 1601201052 and best by dates from Jan. 16, 2020, through Feb. 3, 2020; and package code No. 1601200152 and case code No. 1601201274; and best by dates from Jan. 16, 2020 through Feb. 24, 2020.
Duke’s Hickory Peach BBQ Smoked Shorty Sausages in 5-ounce pouches with package and case code No. 1580002003 and best by dates from Jan. 16, 2019, through Jan. 27, 2020.
Duke’s Cacjun Style Andouille Smoked Shorty Sausages in 5-ounce pouches with package and case code No. 1580002073 and best by dates from Jan. 10, 2020, through Feb. 13, 2020.
Duke’s Hatch Green Chile Smoked Shorty Sausages in 5-ounce pouches with package and case code No. 1580002002 and best by dates from Jan. 13, 2020, through Feb. 3, 2020.
There’s an establishment No. EST. 795 inside the USDA inspection mark.
Those with questions can call Gary Brooks, vice president of food safety quality assurance for Monogram Foods, at 855-556-1351.
