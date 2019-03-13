Take a look at the ‘bomb cyclone’ from space and land as it rips through the Midwest

As a “bomb cyclone” brings hurricane-strength winds and blizzard conditions to the Midwest, photos and video have captured the ferocious storm in action.

A GIF posted by the National Weather Service shows the “intense low pressure system” from space as it brings “dangerous weather” to the central region. Lower pressure means a stronger storm, according to the Denver Post.

“Stunning view of the water vapor imagery over the Rockies & Plains this afternoon,” NWS tweeted on Wednesday.





Stunning view of the water vapor imagery over the Rockies & Plains this afternoon showing the intense low pressure system bringing dangerous weather to several states. The "warm" colors in this loop show where dry air (at mid levels of the atmosphere) is wrapping into the low. pic.twitter.com/iUrkWx33eN — NWS (@NWS) March 13, 2019

The image shows air from the mid-levels of the atmosphere as it swirls in with lower air.

Bomb cyclones (also known as Bombogenesis) happen when the atmospheric pressure drops quickly, McClatchy previously reported. That can happen when cold air hits warm air, according to NOAA.

The Twin Cities branch of the National Weather Service posted a video that shows the storm as it swept the Great Plains.

At 1:52 p.m., the “surface low” was in western Kansas, according to the tweet. The surface low “is where the pressure has been measured to be the lowest relative to its surroundings,” according to the University of Illinois. “Low pressure centers often represent the centers of midlatitude cyclones.”

The visible satellite imagery of the very strong low pressure system over the western Great Plains is wonderful. The surface low is now in western KS, just across the CO/KS border. Take a look! pic.twitter.com/ovTjSfATrx — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 13, 2019

Meteorologist Eric Holthaus posted photos on Twitter that captured the blizzard over Colorado while it was “roughly hurricane strength and forming an eye-like cloud-free spot in the middle.”

There's a blizzard currently over Colorado that's at roughly hurricane strength and forming an eye-like cloud-free spot in the middle.



The @NWS just called it a "cyclone of historic proportions" pic.twitter.com/qe22oPsVJs — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) March 13, 2019

Another NWS visual posted just a few hours before shows the winter storm as it took shape.





An incredible storm system is taking shape in the central U.S. with blizzard conditions & high winds across several states. Travel will be treacherous in locations, and the combo of snow and wind will likely lead to power outages. Find your local office - https://t.co/NNXwXbQUSd pic.twitter.com/Yr6FAjFIzO — NWS (@NWS) March 13, 2019

Residents of the region have captured the storm through photo and video while on land. The visuals show blowing snow and near white-out conditions in several states across the region, including Colorado and Nebraska.