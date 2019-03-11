Star fighter Conor McGregor arrested on Miami Beach, accused of smashing fan’s phone

Mixed Martial Arts star fighter Conor McGregor was arrested Monday evening after police said he smashed a fan’s phone outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel.
McGregor is being charged with strong-armed robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief, a Miami Beach police spokesman confirmed.
According to the department, McGregor smashed the phone around 5 a.m. as the man was taking photos outside the Fontainebleau, home to legendary nightclub Liv.
McGregor was to be booked at a Miami-Dade jail on Monday night. The colorful Irish fighter has been in South Florida on vacation as he prepares for his UFC comeback.
A few days ago, he shared Instagram photos of a night out at the Versace Mansion on South Beach, where he celebrated his mother’s 60th birthday.
