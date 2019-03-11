National

Target shopper downs six pack of beer in dressing room before shoplifting, Calif. cops say

By Jared Gilmour

March 11, 2019 02:42 PM

A woman was arrested on shoplifting charges at a California Target over the weekend, and police said she did more than just try on clothes in the store’s dressing room.

Police said Elysia Johnson, 21, went to a Target in the Central Valley city of Lathrop on Saturday around 3:30 p.m., and perused the store while putting merchandise in her basket and cart — including a six pack of Stella Artois, the Belgian pilsner.

Johnson then took the beer to a store dressing room, where she stayed put for more than an hour as she downed all six beers, police wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

After leaving the changing room, Johnson tried to shoplift more than $200 in Target merchandise from the store, police said.

A store loss prevention officer stopped Johnson before she could leave, and Johnson was arrested on a shoplifting charge and taken to the San Joaquin County Jail, according to police.

Johnson also had three outstanding warrants, police said.

Online jail records indicate Johnson is being held on $60,000 bail, and that she is set to appear in a Manteca court on Tuesday.

The other charges Johnson faces are for petty theft, battery and resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer, according to jail records. The theft warrant is out of another county.

Jared Gilmour

Jared Gilmour

