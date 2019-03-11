‘An explosion’ of a rock came through windshield and killed Texas mom, family says

A 33-year-old woman was traveling on a Texas interstate with her boyfriend and three kids when someone threw a rock through the car’s windshield, her boyfriend said, according to KWTX.
“Headed back to Waco on 35 northbound, all of sudden something just strikes the window,” boyfriend Christopher Rodriquez said, according to the TV station. “An explosion just comes right through the window. I didn’t know what it was.”
Someone called 911 at about 8:41 p.m. Saturday and reported that “someone threw a large rock from the railroad track overpass onto the highway” between exits 303 and 305 in Temple, according to a press release from the Temple Police Department.
“The rock struck and entered the vehicle’s windshield, making contact with the front seat passenger, and causing significant injuries, which resulted in the death of 33-year-old, Keila Ruby Flores,” police said in the statement.
The Texas police department is investigating her death as a homicide.
When Rodriguez looked over, he saw that his girlfriend wasn’t moving, according to KWTX.
“I’m just shaking her, trying to wake her up, (but) she was unresponsive,” he said, according to the station.
Police rushed Flores to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead at 10:32 a.m. Sunday, police said. The department has ordered an autopsy.
“Why would anyone want to throw a rock off the main interstate,” brother Luis Flores said, according to KWKT. “It didn’t make any sense, it still doesn’t make any sense, I can’t believe it now.”
The department does not have any information on a possible suspect, the release states. If you have any additional information on the incident, police ask that you call 254-298-5500. Tips can also be set to Bell County Crime Stoppers.
