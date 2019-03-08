Two lots of popular flour recalled over salmonella concerns, Publix and Winn-Dixie say

Two lots — or, about 12,185 cases — of Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour have been recalled because they might be infected with salmonella, Publix and Winn-Dixie announced Friday via their websites.
Though the supermarket chains said Pillsbury parent Hometown Food Co. announced it, the recall didn’t seem to be anywhere on Hometown’s website.
The lot code numbers are 8 292 and 8 293 with respective best-by dates of APR 19 2020 and APR 20 2020. Anyone with flour from these lots should either throw it away or return it to the store for a full refund. Do not use it, even if the bag already has been opened and is in use.
Anyone with questions should call 312-500-7710.
Salmonella hits 1.2 million people in the United States each year, bringing diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headaches. Excessively bloody diarrhea hospitalizes 23,000 people.
