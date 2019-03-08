National

Two lots of popular flour recalled over salmonella concerns, Publix and Winn-Dixie say

By David J. Neal

March 08, 2019 06:55 PM

What is salmonella and how do you keep from getting it?

Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick.
By
Up Next
Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick.
By

Two lots — or, about 12,185 cases — of Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour have been recalled because they might be infected with salmonella, Publix and Winn-Dixie announced Friday via their websites.

Though the supermarket chains said Pillsbury parent Hometown Food Co. announced it, the recall didn’t seem to be anywhere on Hometown’s website.

The lot code numbers are 8 292 and 8 293 with respective best-by dates of APR 19 2020 and APR 20 2020. Anyone with flour from these lots should either throw it away or return it to the store for a full refund. Do not use it, even if the bag already has been opened and is in use.

Anyone with questions should call 312-500-7710.

Salmonella hits 1.2 million people in the United States each year, bringing diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headaches. Excessively bloody diarrhea hospitalizes 23,000 people.

Read Next

food-drink

Here’s why Hialeah company Gilda recalled three lots of one of its desserts

Read Next

food-drink

Listeria in food facility means recall of veggies sold at Walmart

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  