Birth control pills recalled over risk: You might think you’ve taken one when you haven’t

A Weston, Florida, company recalled four lots of birth control pills after a packing glitch produced blister packs of too many pills, too many placebos or an empty pill space.
The usual arrangement of Apotex’s Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets is 21 yellow tablets, the working birth control pills, and seven white placebo tablets. Some of the blister packs in these four lots fail to accomplish this basic arrangement.
As the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice says, “As a result of this packaging error, where a patient does not take a tablet due to a missing tablet or that a patient takes a placebo instead of an active tablet, loss of efficacy is possible due to variation in the dosage consumed.”
Apotex knows of no one getting sick or suffering a surprise pregnancy from this problem yet.
Recalls lots are Nos. 7DY008A, 7DY009A, 7DY010A and 7DY011A. Recalled lots have NDC No. 60505-4183-3 on the outer carton and 60505-4183-1 on the inner carton. If you have these pills, contract your pharmacy.
Those with questions can contact Apotex by phone at 1-800-706-5575 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday or by email at UScustomerservice@Apotex.com.
Anyone suffering reactions or problems from these pills or any medication can click here to report it to the FDA or call 800-332-1088.
