Taco sauce packets save man trapped five days in snow, Oregon authorities say

Trapped for five days when his Toyota 4Runner got stuck in the snow on a remote Oregon road, a 36-year-old Sunriver man found an unorthodox way to survive, KATU reported.

Jeremy Taylor told officials after his rescue Friday with his dog, Allie, that he staved off hunger by eating leftover packets of taco sauce he found in his vehicle, The Bend Bulletin reported.

He also ran the vehicle’s engine periodically to keep himself and Allie warm, KGW reported.

Taylor and Allie got stuck Feb. 24 while driving up a U.S. Forest Service road near Wake Butte, KATU reported. They tried to walk out Monday, but couldn’t make it through the deep snow and returned to the stranded 4Runner.

The National Weather Service said more than 2 feet of snow had fallen overnight in the area, The Bend Bulletin reported.

A snowmobile rider found Taylor and Allie on Friday afternoon and called 911, sheriff’s officials wrote on Facebook. Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office searchers responded with a snowcat and rescued the two, who were in good condition, but hungry.