National

Noose found hanging at Boeing plant in South Carolina. Company says it’s investigating

By Charles Duncan

March 01, 2019 11:12 AM

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner coming off the factory floor in North Charleston, South Carolina.
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner coming off the factory floor in North Charleston, South Carolina. Boeing
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner coming off the factory floor in North Charleston, South Carolina. Boeing

Workers at a Boeing factory in North Charleston, South Carolina, found a noose hanging in the plant, CBS News reporter Kris Van Cleave first reported on Twitter on Thursday.

Van Cleave said Boeing “confirms a noose was found at Charleston plant that builds the 787.”

Boeing South Carolina released an email statement sent from Brad Zaback, 787 program general manager and vice president, to employees saying the company is investigating a “racially-charged symbol,” according to WCSC.

“I am saddened and angered that a racially-charged symbol was discovered on site. Diversity and inclusion are core to Boeing’s enduring values, and there is absolutely no place for racism and these cowardly acts in society and especially in our company,” Zaback said in the statement, published in full by WCSC.

Boeing would not confirm it was a noose to WCSC.

But the Charleston Post and Courier reports, “a foot-long noose made out of nylon material was found hanging in the plant’s aft-body building on Thursday. There was no note or any other material with the noose.”

“We have already launched a thorough investigation, and will take all appropriate and necessary action,” Zaback said in his letter, according to WCSC.

Boeing has more than 7,300 employees in the Charleston region, making it one of the area’s biggest employers, according to the Post and Courier.

The Southern Poverty Law Center defined and mapped out hate groups around the country.

By

Some prominent members of the Stone High football team are accused of putting a noose around another player’s neck, the head of the Mississippi NAACP said Tuesday.

By

Charles Duncan

Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.

  Comments  