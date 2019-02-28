National

87 more lots of blood pressure and heart medicine recalled for probable carcinogen

By David J. Neal

February 28, 2019 06:50 PM

David J. Neal dneal@MiamiHerald.com

The river of blood pressure and heart medication recalls continued to flow Thursday as Camber Pharmaceuticals announced a recall of 87 lots of Losartan Potassium for having too much NDEA.

While NDEA (N-nitrosodiethylamine) occurs naturally in certain foods and drinking water, it’s classified as a probable human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. Its presence in these medicines’ active ingredient, manufactured in this case by India-based Hetero Labs Limited, is considered an impurity.

Hetero Labs Limited also manufactured the active ingredient in the single lot of Losartan that Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited recalled last week for having too much NDEA.

Camber’s recall dwarfs the one by Macleods, as it involves various sizes of tablets (25mg, 50mg 100mg) in various sizes of bottles (30-count, 90-count, 500-count, 1,000-count). The full list can be seen here on the company’s recall announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Those who have the recalled medication are advised, as in previous recalls of Losartan, Valsartan or Irbesartan, to keep taking it until a doctor prescribes an alternate treatment. While the FDA has limits on what’s acceptable for daily ingestion of NDEA, it’s also admitted the chances of getting cancer from too much in your medicine are small.

Consumers with questions can call Camber at 1-866-495-1995, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

