Man smokes meth while waiting in a sheriff’s office parking lot, Kansas sheriff says

One man’s decision to smoke meth in a sheriff’s office parking lot is a prime example of what methamphetamine can do to someone’s brain, a Kansas sheriff said in a media release.
That man — 25-year-old Christopher Hill — was with another woman when they drove to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in southeast Kansas, the release states.
They pulled into and parked in the lot at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office said. A deputy was in the building at that time to speak with communications officers “about weather and road conditions.”
Those officers noticed Hill and the woman park in the sheriff’s office parking lot via the building’s surveillance cameras, the release states.
“The man remained with the car while the woman entered the facility to inquire about posting bond for an inmate,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “While the deputy continued to view the surveillance camera, the man then appeared to start smoking drugs.”
The deputy went out to the parking lot and found Hill with “a considerable amount of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia,” the release states.
Hill, of Joplin, was then arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possessing methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia.
The woman was not arrested — and she did not post bond for Hill or the other man she was there to inquire about, the release states. Police did not reveal her exact relationship with the man.
“This is certainly a situation which can be used to demonstrate the damage done by using methamphetamine, which clearly results in a diminished ability to think rationally,” Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said.
