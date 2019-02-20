Reports of ‘homophobic’ emoji set off online uproar. What’s going on?

A newly discovered emoji showing a gay pride flag with a “no” or “banned” symbol partly superimposed on it has Twitter roiling, Out reports.

The symbol, which some are calling homophobic, appears to be the result of a seeming glitch created when users post the code for the rainbow flag followed by the banned symbol, Heavy reports. The mashed-together emoji appears only on mobile apps.

“The way the emoji appears is due to Unicode presentation on iOS, and on its own is not a violation of our rules,” a Twitter spokesperson said, Paper reported. “However, if a user is targeted with this kind of emoji, and we have context that the intention is to shame, degrade, or harass based on membership (or perceived membership) in a protected category, we will action under our Hateful Conduct policies.”

Despite the latest online uproar, some online posters have known about the “banned” glitch for years, Fast Company reports. Emojipedia wrote about it in 2016, according to the publication.

Jeremy Burge, founder and editor of Emojipedia, wrote a series of Twitter posts Wednesday saying the superimpositon of the “banned” symbol on other emojis, including the gay pride flag, is not a glitch but simply how the emoji works. He criticized some media coverage of the topic.





“I get that not everyone can be an expert on everything but when it comes to hateful messages and trolling attempts to create a narrative that don’t (yet) exist in the public sphere: perhaps take a bit more time before hitting publish on the article,” Burge wrote on Twitter.

Even so, word of the seeming anti-pride flag symbol immediately went viral.

“WHY IS THERE AN ANTI GAY FLAG EMOJI... IM SCREAMING,” posted one upset Twitter user.

“oh my god why is there a no gay flag emoji?” asked another post.

“why is there a flag emoji for homophobes?” wrote another Twitter poster.





Others, however, appealed for calm.

“Y’all realize that the emoji isn’t just for the gay pride flag right? It works for all emojis,” read one Twitter post.

“STOP SPREADING MISINFORMATION AS A JOKE,” wrote another Twitter poster.