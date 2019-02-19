Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld’s fashionable feline, will inherit part of his large fortune

Fashion model. Jetsetter. Now, heiress?
Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette, stands to wind up a pretty rich kitty. The iconic Chanel designer - known for his powdery white ponytail and dark sunglasses - died Tuesday in Paris, the BBC reported.
In an interview last year with fashion magazine, Numero, Lagerfeld confirmed reports that Choupette - she of the fluffy white hair and blue eyes - would someday be an heir to his “vast fortune.”
“Among others, yes. Don’t worry, there is enough for everyone,” Lagerfeld, who died at age 85, told the magazine.
“But I thought it was forbidden in France to leave anything in your will to your hamster or guinea pig?” the interviewer said.
“Well it’s lucky I’m not French then,” the German designer replied.
Lagerfeld rubbed elbows with the rich, famous and stylish - Melania Trump, Kim Kardashian and Lily-Rose Depp were among those who posted RIPs.
But Choupette cultivated her own following, too - more than 148,000 on her ChoupettesDiary Instagram alone.
There appears to be no word in English, French or Lagerfeld’s native German to describe the cat connection he had with this photogenic creature.
“Currently, (Daddy) Lagerfeld seems happiest in the company of his six-year-old, white-coated Birman cat, Choupette, a ‘divine,’ pampered creature whom the designer wishes, he has said, he could marry,” reads an Instagram post on March 7, 2018.
In the interview with Numero, Lagerfeld joked that the two were a couple.
“What is funny is that with all these whiskers I look a lot like Choupette … we’re really like an old couple,” he told the magazine. “In fact, she maintains it for me, we sleep on the same pillow and she spends her life licking it.”
Whatever Choupette wants seemed to be a guiding principle of their relationship as it played out on social media.
There’s Choupette hiding in a Chanel purse likely worth more than the down payment on a car.
And Choupette running away from a fashion shoot. And Choupette with an iPad. And Choupette on the cover of Vogue with Gisele Bundchen.
Insider magazine detailed the cat’s entourage: A driver and “more than one maid.”
The kitty takes her food and drink in pricy dishes made by French luxury goods maker Goyard, Lagerfeld told Harper’s Bazaar, which detailed his feline fascination under a “Kat Daddy” headline.
Harper’s had gotten wind that Choupette had been ill the night before.
“Yes, but she is better,” Lagerfeld told the magazine. “She had eaten something she wasn’t supposed to eat. They had changed her food because she’s grown-up now, and the food was not right yet. So I had the doctor come in the middle of the night.”
“I’m glad she has 24-hour medical attention,” the interviewer said.
“The doctor had never seen a cat with so many people taking care of her,” Lagerfeld said.
“No, no, no,” Lagerfeld said. “She likes the smell of juicy food.”
She once belonged to a friend of Lagerfeld’s, CNN reported. “However, he grew so attached to her while looking after her that he refused to give her back,” CNN wrote.
She was a newborn kitten when they met, according to Britain’s The Sun, and Lagerfeld “set his new fluffy pet up with her own Twitter account - the first celebrity pet to receive such an honour.”
“There is no marriage, yet, for human beings and animals ... I never thought I would fall in love like this with a cat,” Lagerfeld told CNN six years ago.
CNN reports it’s unclear what will happen to Choupette now that “Kat Daddy” is gone.
But here’s what a home-wanted ad would say, in Lagerfeld’s own words to Numero: “She is peaceful, funny, fun and gracious, she’s pretty to look at and has good poise, but her main quality is that she doesn’t talk.”
