A cop’s $8.75 salad bill comes back with giant tip for a very pregnant N.J. waitress

A waitress at a southern New Jersey diner got a shock Friday when a co-worker called her over during the lunch rush to see a receipt from a police officer who had just left, KYW-TV reported.

Courtney English, 23, said she had been talking about working at The Lamp Post diner in Gloucester while 7 months pregnant. As the officer ate his $8.75 salad, the waitress told other diners she was trying to save up money for her child’s birth, NJ.com reported.

When English checked the receipt, she discovered the officer had left her a $100 tip with a note reading, “Enjoy your first. You will never forget it,” according to a Facebook post by her father, Brian Cadigan.

“We didn’t really even talk,” English said, NJ.com reported. “I was telling the people at the table behind him that it was my first baby.”

The officer doesn’t want his identity revealed, the Voorhees Township Police Department police chief said, according to KYW-TV.

But the waitress said she still felt compelled to sing the officer’s praises.

“Definitely, thank you,” English said, according to the KYW-TV. “It really means a lot. It’s been really hard saving for the past couple months, so it was really, really amazing.”

English said she heard the officer had recently become a new father, NJ.com reports. Her own daughter, whom she has already named Kayleigh, is due April 1.

“I don’t know you Mr Police Officer, but you made my little girl cry, and made her year,” Cadigan wrote on Facebook. “Thank you.”